One dead after hit-and-run driver strikes four people in Queens during knife fight

An irate hit-and-run driver mowed down at least four people, killing one, after a knife fight outside a Queens hookah bar Sunday morning, according to police and witness.

Cops found at least one person dead and two more stabbed after the violent fracas outside XS NYC at 129th St. and Liberty Ave. just before 5 a.m. in South Ozone Park.

A passing motorist spotted a woman trying to hold back a member of the brawling bunch while driving by. He pulled over to get a closer look moments before the motorist gunned it for the mass of people.

“The girl is yelling ‘Stop, stop. No, no,’ when this car just comes from nowhere and hits the whole group,” Rogers said. “The bodies went flying. The car was going really fast, at least 50 mph on the sidewalk.”

Another witness saw the driver slam into a parked car before careening toward the victims.

Two of the crash victims were rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, cops said. The extent of the injuries for the stabbed duo was not known.

Police did not immediately provide a description of the driver that fled.

Source: nydailynews.com