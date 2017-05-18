Breaking: Reports say 1 person killed in New York car attack

New York has been plunged into terror after at least ten people were hit by a car in Times Square.

Witnesses have said at least one person is dead.

The speeding vehicle smashed into pedestrians, according to an announcement at nearby Reuters news agency headquarters.

Reports are emerging from the scene as witnesses claim the driver was heading against traffic before mounting the pavement.

Those struck by the dark coloured car are being placed on stretchers, wrapped in blood-stained blankets, in the busy tourist spot, witnesses have claimed.

The New York Fire Department has confirmed there are at least 13 injured on site

The New York Police Department has sealed off the area.

Buildings are in lockdown and people are being forced away from the scene.

Witnesses said at least 10 people were being treated for injuries on the ground after the collision at the Midtown Manhattan tourist site.

David Shuster Tweeted from his nearby office: “Vehicle just drove on sidewalk Times Square on 7th between 42nd/43rd, People down. Police on scene.

“Buildings in lock down, including ours.”

Another witness said people were “screaming and running”.

