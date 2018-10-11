Soyuz rocket carrying crew to ISS malfunctions during launch! (videos) (Upd.2)

Oct, 11 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

“The crew is alive”

The Russian Soyuz rocket carrying two crewmembers suffered a booster malfunction during launch in Kazakhstan.

“The boosters on a second-stage launching vehicle switched off,” the sources at the Baikonur Cosmodrome told Interfax news agency.

“The crew is alive. They had made an emergency landing.”

Source: rt

