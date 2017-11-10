Toulouse “vehicle attack”: Car slams into crowd outside school! (Upd.2)

Three people, Chinese students, have been injured.

According to the police, it is not an accident, as it appears that the driver slammed the car intentionally on the people.

Sources from the hospital report that the three injured students are in a very serious condition.

The 28-year-old driver has been arrested.

The driver is known to the authorities as he has been arrested in the past for several crimes, but he was not on the list of people monitored by the counter-terrorism unit.

