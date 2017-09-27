British Airways flight attendant fired for racist remarks over Nigerian men’s private parts! (video)

British Airways today sacked a stewardess who posted a racist Snapchat rant attacking Nigerian passengers after she was called in for a two-hour meeting with bosses.

Joanne Wickenden sparked outrage after recording the racist clip in her BA uniform before flying from London Heathrow to Abuja on Friday night. In the expletive-filled footage, Ms Wickenden said: ‘All Nigerians are going to be asking for f****** upgrades’ – after claiming the men would need more leg room in an apparent joke about the size of their privates.

During the one-minute clip she also revealed how she was going to deal with passengers on the six-hour flight.

In a statement today the airline said ‘she no longer works for British Airways’, adding: ‘​We expect the utmost professionalism from our staff when they are representing British Airways.’

The 23-year-old, who wants to be an actress, told friends ‘I am not a racist’ and claimed the sickening video was just a joke.

She told MailOnline: ‘I have been framed by another BA employee. They were encouraging me, egging me on to say things. They were recording me and sent it around to our friends.’

She added: ‘I don’t want to fly anymore.’

A friend said that the other colleague wanted her to impersonate what goes on on the flight.

A source told MailOnline that the video – which was captioned ‘I can’t cope with this flight’ – was circulated among ‘horrified’ BA cabin crew who are ‘very concerned’.

source: dailymail.co.uk