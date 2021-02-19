British carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to visit Greece in June

The HMS Queen Elizabeth’s carrier group is planned to represent the UK in the celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the 1821 Greek War of Independence, but sources argue that it is also related to British interest to sell Type 31 frigates to the Greek Navy.

HMS Queen Elizabeth and her Carrier Strike Group will deploy to the Pacific later this year, stopping off at many allied ports and exercising with many allied forces.

It is understood that the deployment will see the Carrier Strike Group sail in the Mediterranean Sea, the Gulf and end up in the Pacific before returning home.

The Ministry of Defence say that the Carrier Strike Group “offers Britain choice and flexibility on the global stage, reassuring our friends and allies and presents a powerful deterrent to would-be adversaries”.

Source: UK Defence Journal