British elections: Exit polls predict win by May with 314 seats, but no majority (watch live)

The exit poll indicates that the Conservatives will be the largest party but will lose 17 seats with a projection of 314 seats.

The poll suggests Labour will get 266 seats – a rise of 34 seats.

It puts the Liberal Democrats at 14 – an increase of six, SNP 34, Plaid three and Greens one, and UKIP will lose their only seat. The other parties will account for 18 seats between them.