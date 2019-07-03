British flight declares emergency over English channel

The plane was headed to India from Heathrow

A flight from London Heathrow to India’s Bengaluru airport is circling over the English Channel after declaring an emergency shortly after takeoff.

Flight BA119 turned back minutes after take off at 3.30pm this afternoon.

It is, at the moment, unclear what the nature of the emergency is.

According to data on Flight Radar 24, the aircraft departed Heathrow around 3.30pm and at 3.41 reached 24,000 feet when the pilot initiated a rapid decent and dropped to 10,000 feet within nine minutes.

source: dailymail.co.uk