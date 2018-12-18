British neo-Nazi couple who named son Adolf Hitler jailed

The father was sentenced to six years and six months and the mother to five years

A British neo-Nazi couple who named their son after Adolf Hitler was sentenced Tuesday to several years in prison for being part of a terrorist group.

Adam Thomas, 22, was sentenced to six years and six months in prison, while Claudia Patatas, 38, was jailed for five years, Sky News reported.

Thomas and Patatas were found guilty for being members of National Action, a far-right neo-Nazi organization in the United Kingdom that was banned in 2016. Judge Melbourne Inman QC, who handed down the sentence, said the group had “horrific aims.”

“Its aims and objectives are the overthrow of democracy in this country by serious violence and murder, and the imposition of a Nazi-style state which would eradicate whole sections of society by such violence and mass murder,” the judge said.

Thomas and Patatas led a not-so-secret double life, one working as an Amazon security guard and the other as a wedding photographer, while preaching neo-Nazi beliefs, prosecutors said. The couple gave their son the middle name “Adolf” in “admiration of the German dictator who slaughtered millions of Jews during World War II.

source: foxnews.com