Bruna Luccas: Proof Brazil is not just about football (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom

The Brazilian model has 2.4 million followers on Instagram

Apart from skilled footballers, Brazil is also famous for its exceptionally hot models. Bruna Luccas clearly falls in the latter category. The sizzling Brazilian model has amassed 2.4 million followers on Instagram, where she regularly shares photos with her fans.

 

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

🤤 @justcbd use my code bru20 to get 10% off 🍾💯 #cbd #justcbd

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Bru (@bruluccas) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Tatto???

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Bru (@bruluccas) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

@justcbd 💨 CBD is the best choice! Use my code bru20 and get yours today🥳

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Bru (@bruluccas) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Having fun in the sun with my @thegreeklightning 🥳💯

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Bru (@bruluccas) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit 💧 💜 #LyteDrops @gotpurpletree #SeaMinerals #Electrolytes #Hydration

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Bru (@bruluccas) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

😘

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Bru (@bruluccas) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

@justcbd is always good idea 🤤 use my code bru20 and get yours today. 🥳

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Bru (@bruluccas) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

If you are in Miami and looking for GREAT service and sushi then you need to try @sushikongmiami Thank you for giving me and my friends such a good time. 😍💯

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Bru (@bruluccas) στις

 

Tags With: