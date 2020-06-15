Camera detectors to be installed on traffic light posts

Cameras will soon be installed on traffic light posts by the Attica Region in collaboration with the Ministry of Citizen Protection in order to further improve road safety in the capital. The plan was revealed during the presentation of the upgraded Traffic Monitoring and Control Centre (THEPEK) at the Attica Basin.

The Minister of Civil Protection, Michalis Chrysochoidis, took part in the official inauguration along with the Attica Regional Governor, George Patoulis, who had taken over the maintenance and operational readiness of the network of 230 traffic cameras, as well as the Traffic Control Centre. Part of the upgrade includes the Traffic Lights Detector violation Program, which will run as on a pilot level.