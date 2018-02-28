Capital controls limit upped to €2.800

Greeks will be allowed to withdraw up to €2,300 from their bank accounts after the country’s Finance Ministry upped the threshold limit from €1,800 on Wednesday.

The relevant provision, which was published in the government gazette on Wednesday and will take effect as of Thursday, March 1, also lifts restrictions on the opening of new accounts. Capital controls have been imposed in Greece since July 2015 while the newly elected SYRIZA government and then Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis were in the middle of tough negotiations with Greece’s creditors.