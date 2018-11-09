Car hits convoy carrying Theresa May and Belgian prime minister, two injured

A car has smashed into a convoy carrying the prime ministers of the UK and Belgium, injuring two police officers

The convoy was leaving a British military graveyard where Theresa May and Belgian prime minister Charles Michel had been laying wreaths to soldiers who fell in World War One, Reuters reported.

A spokesperson for prime minister Michel described the event as an “unfortunate accident” according to local media reports.

The car reportedly knocked down two police officers on motorbikes who had been escorting the convoy. The pair have been taken to hospital, and no one else was injured, local media said.

