Car rams into people in Belgian town

Three people intentionally rammed a car into a group of people in the town of Assenois in Belgium’s southern Luxembourg province, leaving four injured, local media reported Sunday.

Sudinfo newspaper reported that the incident took place at around 03:30 a.m. local time (01:30 GMT) in an area where an open air party was taking place.

The perpetrators were apprehended by the police by 05:00 local time. Belgian authorities have treated the attack as an attempted homicide rather than terrorism, according to the publication.

On Thursday, a van hit pedestriansin the center of Barcelona, killing 14 people and reportedly injuring over 130 others of 34 nationalities. Hours after the incident, another vehicle attack took place in Catalonia’s southern town of Cambrils. In the attack, a police officer and six civilians were injured and at least one of them died later.

