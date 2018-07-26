Cars submerged in water after torrential rain hits Athens! (video)

After the deadly wildfires that hit the region of Attica, a heavy storm has descended on the area, with the National Meteorological Services (EMY) warning the severe weather phenomena will soon cover the fire-stricken areas, making the search operations even more difficult.

Cars have been submerged underwater in the muncipality of Marousi in northern Athens.

According to the emergency weather bulletin issued by EMY, heavy rains will reach the eastern Attica areas in the next hours.

The extraordinary weather report warns the phenomena will appear sporadically across Attica at noon and afternoon. Other areas affected later will be central Macedonia (mainly Halkidiki), Thessaly, Sporades, and Euboea.