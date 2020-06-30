Celik provokes Greece & Cyprus again: “Don’t joke around with the Turkish fleet”

“It is beyond your reach to joke around with the Turkish fleet”

The spokesman of the Turkish Justice & Development Party (AKP) Omer Celik used provocative tone again against Greece and Cyprus, warning that if the two countries try to confront the Turkish fleet it will be more than they can handle.

Following the meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the AKP, Omer Celik made a brief statement, calling it a “simple warning”: “Don’t joke around with the Turkish fleet. It is beyond your reach to joke around with the Turkish fleet”, he stressed.

According to Celik, Greece and Cyprus (which he referred to as “southern Cyprus”) did not keep their word.

“A Greek Cypriot minister came out and said the EU to put together a permanent fleet against Turkey. Know that Turkey’s attitude does not change if you move with one or the other. Unfortunately, the Greek Cypriots who speak, those who are the Ministers of Defense of Greece, are selected from the most problematic people who do not know how to speak the language of politics and do not have the ability to understand Turkey”, he said.

“We are moving within the framework of law and justice. But if you’re talking about using real power, I want to make a simple warning: “Don’t joke around with the Turkish fleet. It is beyond your reach to joke around with the Turkish fleet”, he said.

It is not the first time Celik makes comments like these.

