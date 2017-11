Greek champions Olympiakos lost 3-1 to Sporting Lisbon in Portugal in their second last match in Group D, after conceding two late goals in the first half. Bas Dost (40’) and Bruno Cesar (43’) scored twice for the home side in the first half, with Bas Dost scoring a second (66’) and Olympiakos’s Vadis Odjidja-Otoe (86’) scoring a consolation goal.