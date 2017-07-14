Chaos at Mayweather vs. McGregor NY press conference (video)

Tonight, is the fourth and final stop on the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather multi-city media tour.

There have already been plenty of amazing moments over the past three days. From a mink coat, to weasels to money, there’s been nearly no stone unturned in McGregor and Mayweather’s trash talk. And while it’s not exactly home soil, with the final location taking place in London, McGregor is set to walk out in front of a crowd likely to be nearly unanimous in support for him. Things got pretty edgy when Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguards suddenly surrounded the Irish UFC champ at his signal. Immediately the Conor security team stood between the Mayweather group and MacGregor to avoid any physical contact. If the pressers are anything to judge by, then we are in for an unforgettable fight on August 26!