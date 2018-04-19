Was there foul play in Prince’s death?

A Minnesota prosecutor will announce Thursday whether anyone will be charged in the music superstar Prince’s drug overdose death in 2016.

Carver County Attorney Mark Metz scheduled a news conference for Thursday morning in Chaska to announce a decision, the county attorney’s office said in a brief statement Wednesday. The statement gave no further details and said Metz wouldn’t take questions at the news conference.

Metz’s team has been reviewing the Carver County Sheriff’s Office investigation since March.

A toxicology report from Prince’s autopsy showed last month that the singer, 57, whose full name was Prince Rogers Nelson, had concentrations of the opioid painkiller fentanyl in his body that experts called “exceedingly high.” The official cause of death was ruled to be a self-administered overdose.

