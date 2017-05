Chris Cornell’s death has been ruled a suicide by hanging by a medical examiner, the Associated Press reports. The Soundgarden singer was found dead in a Detroit hotel room by police on Wednesday (May 17) night. The rock legend was 52.

Just hours before his death, Cornell performed with Soundgarden in Detroit’s Fox Theatre, appearing in good spirits to those in attendance and even talking about “the next place we play” during the show.

source: billboard