Churches in Greece to be open on Christmas day

The Greek government spokesperson, Stelios Petsas announced on Friday that the churches would be open on Christmas Day and the Epiphany celebration with a limit of 9 people in the churches and 25 in the metropolitan churches.

– Also retail trade throughout the country remains suspended.

– From Sunday, customers will be allowed to go to the stores via click away.

-Hairdressers open from Monday 14/12/2020.

– The bookstores open from Monday 14/12/2020.

– There will be no sanctification of the waters.