Co-founder of beauty care stores ‘Hondos Center” dies at 67

Giannis Hondos was one of 5 brothers who founded the successful chain

Giannis Hondos, one of the 5 co-founders with his brothers of the well-known beauty care department stores “Hondos Center”, passed away after battling with cancer for 2 years. He was 67 years old.

His funeral took take place at the place of his hometown of Agrafa of Evritania.

According to sources, Giannis Hondos had been fighting with cancer for two years, shortly after he had also lost his wife to cancer.

He left behind three children, a son and two daughters.

