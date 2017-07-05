Coeure (ECB): Eurogroup’s decision is not enough to give the QE to Greece

Benoit Coeure, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank, expressed the opinion on Wednesday morning in Frankfurt, that the decisions of the last Eurogroup did not sufficiently alleviate the concerns of the European Central Bank (ECB) on the viability of the Greek debt to include Greece in the quantitative easing program (QE).

In a conference on the international role of the Euro, the top ECB official pointed out that in the last Eurogroup “there were some thoughts” about the measures that could be taken next year regarding the Greek debt “but they are not very clear and in any case they are not a final decision”.

At the same time, he avoided commenting on whether Greece could return to the markets without the QE by referring to the Greek Ministry of Finance and the Public Debt Management Agency (ODIHR).