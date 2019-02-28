Commissioner Moscovici met with PM Tsipras in Athens

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras said his government was working closely with its European partners to boost competitiveness, following his meeting on Thursday with visiting European Economy & Finance Commissioner Pierre Moscovici.

“We are in close cooperation with the European Commission in order to strengthen the competitiveness of the Greek economy,” Tsipras said.

The Greek PM stressed the Commissioner was visiting Athens at a very important moment for the Greek economy, as the Greek bonds were doing very well, standing at the 2002 and 2003 levels.

On his part, Mr Moscovici said: “I am positive that we will complete the last steps, and it is very feasible; I am optimistic it will happen.”

Both Tsipras and Moscovici noted that Greece was on the right path and expressed their optimism that the final steps would be concluded which would result in a positive outcome at the March 11 Eurogroup meeting, with the disbursement of the remaining one-billion-euro installment.