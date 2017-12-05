Communist party union members clash with police outside PM’s residence (videos)

Members of the workers’ union of PAME which belongs to the Greek communist party were repelled by forces of Greek SWAT units on Tuesday after they attempted to storm the PM’s residence at Maximos Hall. PAME are protesting the decision by the Minister of Labour Efi Achtzioglou to repeal an amendment regarding the right to strike. The protesters moved towards the police vehicles in front of the PM’s residence but were met with tear gas. Meanwhile, the members of PAME also marched against the building of the Labour Ministry earlier where they clashed with police forces in front of the building.