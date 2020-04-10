Confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece reach 2.011 on Friday: 56 new cases, 4 new deaths in last 24hrs

The Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Friday evening announced 56 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours, and 4 new deaths.

The Covid-19 infections total in Greece stands at 2,011. Of these, 525 were infected abroad and 776 in Greece.

Deaths total 90 since the start of the outbreak, of whom 89 pct had underlying health issues or their average age was 70 or over.

Some 77 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units. The average age of these patients is 67 years, 14 of these are women, while a 75 pct of all ICU patients have underlying health issues or are at least 70 years of age.

A total of 15 people have so far been discharged from ICUs.

So far 35,432 diagnostic lab tests for Covid-19 have been carried out nationwide.

Source: amna