Coronavirus – 46 new cases confirmed in Greece

Health Ministry spokesperson and infectious diseases Professor Sotiris Tsiodras began his daily briefing on the course of the coronavirus by outlining it global impact and numbers, announcing 46 new confirmed cases in Greece, with the total number now reaching 464.

Of the 464 cases, 68 have been hospitalised 16 of which are on life support systems in Athens, Thessaloniki and Patras. The average age of patients treated is 68 years and of those intubated was 69 years.

The undetermined incidents are now 72. Mortality rates for males remain higher than those for women. Mortality in the general population is below 1%, and up to ten times higher in those with underlying health conditions.