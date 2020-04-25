Coronavirus briefing – Only one death in last 24 hours

Only 16 new cases recorded in one day

UPD – 22:00

A 78-year-old man is the 131st victim of coronavirus in Greece.

The man was hospitalised in “Evangelismos” hospital and according to information was suffering from underlying diseases.

There were zero coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours in Greece, as the Health Ministry spokesperson Sotiris Tsiodras informed the public during Saturday’s daily briefing.

As he said the total number of confirmed cases stood at 2,506 confirmed cases, as there were 16 new cases reported.

Currently there were 47 patients intubated, while 63 have been discharged from the ICU.

“The rate at which the virus mutates is slower than that of the flu,” said the professor of Infectious Diseases, noting that an effective vaccine will be accompanied by effective protection.

Sotiris Tsiodras stressed that we cannot remain trapped forever, stressing that the relevant Committee will meet again tonight to decide on when to remove the restrictions.