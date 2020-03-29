Coronavirus death toll reaches 38 in Greece

The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Greece reached 38, as Health Ministry spokesperson Sotiris Tsiodras announced during the daily briefing on Sunday, bringing the deaths to six in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases now stand at 1,156, with another 95 being added in one day.

According to the official data, 69 patients are being treated in ICUs. In total, more than 15,000 laboratory tests have been performed.

The head of the Ministry of Health drew the public’s attention to the use of chloroquine, stressing that it should only be done with a doctor’s prescription. As he said, it is associated with many side effects, even death, while the chemicals contained in it are used in the USA for cleaning tanks.

also read

Coronavirus closure of stores extended to April 11

Where Greece ranks globally in Covid-19 cases, deaths and per million victims