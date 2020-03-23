Coronavirus – Famous Greek-American Professor: I do not want to cry for Romiosini

Christakis called on his fellow Greeks to comply with the strict measures and stay home

A famous Greek-American sociologist professor at Yale, Nicholas Christakis urged his fellow Greeks in a tweet to comply with the strict measures against the spread of the coronavirus announced by PM Mitsotakis.

A note to my fellow Greeks. @kmitsotakis properly closed the schools and made other announcements to reduce social mixing. You should not gather outside. This is not a holiday. Stay home! Go out once a week for essentials. Do not touch friends. Den thelo na klapso tin Romiosini.

Christakis ended his tweet by using a lyric from a famous poem by Yiannis Ritsos called Romiosini versified by renowned composer Mikis Theodorakis writing “I do not want to cry for Romiosini (Greekness)”.

