Coronavirus – Famous Greek-American Professor: I do not want to cry for Romiosini

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: March 23, 2020

Christakis called on his fellow Greeks to comply with the strict measures and stay home

A famous Greek-American sociologist professor at Yale, Nicholas Christakis urged his fellow Greeks in a tweet to comply with the strict measures against the spread of the coronavirus announced by PM Mitsotakis.

A note to my fellow Greeks. @kmitsotakis properly closed the schools and made other announcements to reduce social mixing. You should not gather outside. This is not a holiday. Stay home! Go out once a week for essentials. Do not touch friends. Den thelo na klapso tin Romiosini.

Christakis ended his tweet by using a lyric from a famous poem by Yiannis Ritsos called Romiosini versified by renowned composer Mikis Theodorakis writing “I do not want to cry for Romiosini (Greekness)”.

 

also read

Bizarre ways to press button amid coronavirus pandemic (viral video)

Coronavirus curfew in effect since 6am (videos)

Tags With: