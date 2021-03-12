Coronavirus Greece: 2,405 new cases, 1,137 in Attica, 49 fatalities

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,472 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that new laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,405, of which 14 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 217,018 (daily change + 1.1%), of which 51.6% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 59 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,881 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 49, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6,986 deaths have been recorded. 95.8% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 521 (67.4% men). Their median age is 67 years, 83.5% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,472 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 464 (daily change -7.39%).

