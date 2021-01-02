Coronavirus Greece: 262 new cases & 40 deaths on Saturday

The Greek authorities announced today 262 new cases of the new coronavirus infection Saturday, of which 22 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases stands at 139,709, 52.3% of which are men; 5,457 (3.9%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 41,741 (29.9%) are related to an already known case.

431 people are hospitalised by intubation. Their median age is 67 years; 288 (66.8%) of the intubated are men while 79.8% of them have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and over.

A total of 896 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 40 new fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 4,921 deaths in the country, of which 2,918 (59.3%) are men. Their median age is 79 years and 95.5% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

also read

Harsh lockdown measures return in Greece for a week