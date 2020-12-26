Coronavirus Greece: 262 new cases, 473 intubated & 46 fatalities

The Greek authorities announced today 262 new cases of coronavirus in the country, 13 of which were detected after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 135.114, of which 52,4% are men, 5.316 (3,9%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 39.906 (29,5%) are related to an already known case.

473 of the patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 67 years, 153 (32,3%) are women and the rest are men while 81,0% of the intubated patients have an underlying disease or are 70 years of age or older.

852 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally,there are 46 more recorded deaths and 4.553 deaths in total in the country, 1.843 (40,5%) women and the rest men. Their median age was 79 years and 95,4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

