Greece announced 286 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 31 are associated with known outbreaks and 37 were detected following checks at the country’s borders.
Coronavirus Greece: 286 new cases, 163 in Attica
63 patients are intubated
The total number of cases is 16.913, of which 55,7% are men, 2.763 (16,3%) are related to travel from abroad and 7.028 (41,6%) are related to an already known case.
63 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 69 years, 15 (23,8%) are women and the rest are men. 87.3% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older.
A total of 197 patients have been discharged from the ICUs.
Four patients lost their lives, 369 in total in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, 138 (37,4%) being women and the rest men. Their median age was 78 years and 97,0% had some underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.