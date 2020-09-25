Coronavirus Greece: 286 new cases, 163 in Attica

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: September 25, 2020

63 patients are intubated

Greece announced 286 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 31 are associated with known outbreaks and 37 were detected following checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 16.913, of which 55,7% are men, 2.763 (16,3%) are related to travel from abroad and 7.028 (41,6%) are related to an already known case.
63 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 69 years, 15 (23,8%) are women and the rest are men. 87.3% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older.
A total of 197 patients have been discharged from the ICUs.
Four patients lost their lives, 369 in total in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, 138 (37,4%) being women and the rest men. Their median age was 78 years and 97,0% had some underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.

