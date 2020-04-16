Coronavirus Greece – 3 new victims in 24 hours

The total number of victims in Greece reached 105, as 3 more patients died in the last twenty-four hours.

The positive course of the Covid-19 outbreak in Greece continued with a fall in the number of cases, while fewer patients were the ICU compared to the previous twenty-four hours.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health for the coronavirus, Sotiris Tsiodras, however, cautioned against getting too optimistic,”Let’s be a little more patient”, he said during the briefing on Thursday.

“Mortality in Greece remains within the expected level”, said Professor Sotiris Tsiodras.

There are 69 patients intubated