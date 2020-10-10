Coronavirus Greece: 306 new cases, 165 in Attica, 100 intubated

Greek authorities announced today 306 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 57 are associated with known outbreaks.
3.245 (14,7%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 9.002 (40,8%) are related to an already known case.
There were 5 more recorded fatalities
