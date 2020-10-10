Coronavirus Greece: 306 new cases, 165 in Attica, 100 intubated

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: October 10, 2020

There were 5 more recorded fatalities

Greek authorities announced today 306 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 57 are associated with known outbreaks.

The total number of cases is 22.078, of which 55,7% are men.

3.245 (14,7%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 9.002 (40,8%) are related to an already known case.

100 people are intubated. Their median age is 68 years, 29 (29,0%) are women and the rest are men. 90,0% of intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older.
238 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
There were 5 more recorded fatalities and 436 deaths in total in the country, 161 (36,9%) women and the rest men. Their median age was 79 years and 96,6% had some underlying condition and/or age 70 years and older.
