Coronavirus Greece: 438 new cases, 175 in Attica

There were 11 more deaths recorded and 520 deaths in total in the country since the beginning of the outbreak

The Greek authorities announced today 438 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 62 are associated with known outbreaks.

The total number of cases is 25.802, of which 55,6% are men.

3.560 (13,8%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 10.337 (40,1%) are related to an already known case.

85 patients are intubated with their median age being 66 years, 26 (30,6%) are women and the rest are men while 94,1% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older.

A total of 258 patients have been discharged from the ICUs.