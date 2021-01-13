Coronavirus Greece: 671 new cases and 25 deaths on Wednesday

A total of 1,000 patients have been discharged from the ICU

The Greek authorities announced 671 new cases of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) Wednesday, of which 17 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 146,688, of which 52.1% are men. During the tracking, it was found that 5,673 (3.9%) cases were related to travel from abroad and 44,562 (30.4%) are related to an already known case.

340 patients were being treated by intubation. Their median age is 68 years; 239 (70.3%) of the intubated are men, while 86.5% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

A total of 1,000 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 25 new Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 5,354 in the country, of which 3,161 (59.0%) were men.

Their median age is 79 years and 95.5% had some underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

