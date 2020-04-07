Coronavirus Greece: 77 new cases, 1.832 in total, 2 new deaths

A total of 10 people have been discharged from ICUs in the last 24 hours

The Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Tuesday evening announced 77 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours, and 2 new deaths.

The Covid-19 infections total in Greece stands at 1,832. Of these, 501 infections relate to traveling abroad and 679 relate to people infected within Greece.

Deaths total 81 since the start of the outbreak, while the great majority had underlying health issues and their average age was 74 years.

Some 90 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units, with more than half of these suffer from underlying health issues and have an age average of 66 years. A total of 10 people have been discharged from ICUs in the last 24 hours.

So far 28,584 diagnostic lab tests for Covid-19 have been carried out nationwide.

Source: amna