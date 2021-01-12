Coronavirus Greece: 866 new cases, 27 deaths on Tuesday

A total of 977 patients have been discharged from the ICU

The Greek authorities announced today 866 new cases of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19), of which 12 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 146,020, of which 52.2% are men. During the tracking, it was found that 5,651 (3.9%) were related to travel from abroad and 44,252 (30.3%) are related to an already known case.

337 patients were being treated by intubation. Their median age is 68 years; 234 (69.4%) of the intubated are men, while 85.8% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

A total of 977 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 27 new Covid-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 5,329 in the country, of which 3,149 (59.1%) were men.

Their median age is 79 years and 95.5% had some underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

also read

Free WiFi internet at 25 museums and archaeological sites

Roaring water streams flood roads, as extreme weather hits northern Greece (videos-photos)