Coronavirus Greece: “Explosion” of new cases – 667 in one day, 250 in Athens, 125 in Thessaloniki

The numbers are expected to go further up in the following days especially in Attica

Greek authorities announced today 667 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 88 are associated with known outbreaks and 45 were detected following checks at the country’s gates.

The vast increase in new cases is connected with the general violations of the orders regarding the use of masks and social distancing, such as the gathering of approximately 20.000 people outside the court that was issuing the decision on the “Golden Dawn” case on October 8.

The total number of cases is 26.469, of which 55,6% are men.

A total of 3.613 (13,6%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 10.539 (39,8%) are related to an already known case.

The patients intubated are 87 with their median age being 66 years, 27 (31,0%) are women and the rest are men, while 93,1% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are 70 years of age or older. Until now 260 patients have been discharged from the ICUs.

Finally, there were 8 more deaths recorded528 deaths in total in the country, 199 (37,7%) being women and the rest men. Their median age was 79 years and 96,2% had an underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.

