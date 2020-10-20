Coronavirus Greece: “Explosion” of new cases – 667 in one day, 250 in Athens, 125 in Thessaloniki

Greek authorities announced today 667 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 88 are associated with known outbreaks and 45 were detected following checks at the country’s gates.
The vast increase in new cases is connected with the general violations of the orders regarding the use of masks and social distancing, such as the gathering of approximately 20.000 people outside the court that was issuing the decision on the “Golden Dawn” case on October 8.
The total number of cases is 26.469, of which 55,6% are men.
A total of 3.613 (13,6%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 10.539 (39,8%) are related to an already known case.
Greece & Albania go to The Hague for the delimitation of their maritime zones
Turkey vs Greece: EU’s failure to act will trigger conflict in east Med, warns expert