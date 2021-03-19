Coronavirus Greece: Hair salons, archeological sites to open – Curfew in effect from 21:00′ throughout country

“Everyone’s stamina and courage are diminishing, everyone’s fatigue can somewhat blur our crisis”

The changes in the measures to limit the spread of the new coronavirus are announced at this time after the suggestions from the long meeting of the experts.

As the Deputy Minister Akis Skertsos said, the mobilization of the citizens is necessary.

“Everyone’s stamina and courage are diminishing, everyone’s fatigue can somewhat blur our crisis. We have done better than many countries in the world and we are the 26th country in the EU in cases”.

Mr. Skertsos announced the changes in the measures, saying that the curfew will start from tomorrow Saturday at 9 pm, until 5 am, throughout the territory.

Also, from Monday, hairdressers and nail beauty centers will open, as well as archeological sites, while fishing will be allowed, only in the area where one resides. He also announced the provision of a self rapid test for every citizen with the Social Security Number (AMKA) every week.

See Also:

Joe Biden falls three times stumbling up stairs of Air Force One (video)

Greece: Free individual rapid test for everyone – Massive home testing to control the pandemic

Nikos Hardalias stressed that the committee of experts, after studying the data, suggested:

– Every day and throughout the country the curfew will be from 21:00 to 05:00, starting from tomorrow, Saturday.

– Reopening of hair salons and beauty centers from Monday.

– Reopening of outdoor archeological sites up to 3 people without a car or motorcycle. Visit of course with a mask and send an SMS to 13033 with code 6.

– Opening of public parks, with a visit of up to three people, unless it concerns families again using code 6 and movement on foot or by bike.

– Churches with 1 person per 25 sq.m. and a limit of 20 believers for Orthodox Sunday, for the 25th of March and the Greetings of the Virgin Mary.

– Amateur fishing is allowed for residents of coastal municipalities by SMS to 13033 with code 6.