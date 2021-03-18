Coronavirus Greece: Negative record with 645 intubated on Thursday, 3,073 new cases

Greece announced that new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,073, of which 4 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 230,317 (daily change + 1.4%), of which 51.6% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 67 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,889 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 45, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 7,297 deaths have been recorded. 95.8% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 645 (67.6% men). Their median age is 68 years, while 82.3% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,537 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 525 (daily change +29.31%).

