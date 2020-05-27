Coronavirus Greece: Three new cases & 2 fatalities in the last 24 hours

Greece announced 3 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday and 2 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday evening.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in Greece, the number of cases has reached 2,906. Of the total cases, 630 concern individuals infected during travel abroad and 1,658 people who were infected in Greece.

In hospitals, 16 people are in intensive care. Their median age is 66 years and 4 of them are women. A great majority (81.2 pct) have an underlying health issue or are aged 70 or above.

Another 102 have been discharged from intensive care units since the pandemic’s outbreak.

The total number of Covid-19 fatalities in Greece stands at 175, and 52 of these were women. The median age of all the deceased was 76 years and 94.9 pct had an underlying health issue and/or were 70+ years old.

Overall, 170,467 tests have been carried out in the country.

Source: amna