Coronavirus – New stricter measures announced

The Greek authorities announced a new round of stricter measures in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. These measures include, among other things, that only supermarkets – food stores, food delivery businesses, pharmacies, and private health companies will remain open.

As of now 190 confirmed cases of patients with the disease have been announced.

Following cross-checked information that the origins of 11 cases of coronavirus could not be traced, the government announced the closure of cafes, bars, restaurants, taverns – all catering – except delivery and take away, while department stores and malls will also stay closed.

