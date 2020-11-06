Costa Cruises suspends operation to Greece due to Covid-19 measures

Due to the Covid-19 measures imposed by the Greek government, Costa Cruises announced today the temporary suspension of Costa Deliziosa cruises in Greece.

The company offered week-long cruises which included stops at Athens, Heraklion, Bari, Katakolo, and Trieste. The ongoing cruise will end on November 7 in Trieste.

The cruise ship will cease operations for seven weeks, canceling cruises on November 7, 14, 21, and 28, as well as December 5, 12, and 19. Costa Deliziosa’s return to travel is scheduled for December 26 with a trip to Italy to Adriatic and Eastern Mediterranean destinations such as Trieste, Bari, Brindisi, and Catania. More destinations will be added in the coming weeks, according to the company.

source tornosnews.gr

