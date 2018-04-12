Cottage Cheese Philadelphia withdrawn from Greek market

Mondelez announced that it is voluntarily withdrawing Cottage Cheese Philadelphia from the market as a precautionary measure because it might have been contaminated with metallic objects. The company informed the Hellenic Food Authority (EFET) after the matter came to its attention that it was withdrawing the product as a safety measure. The problem concerns exclusively the product “Cottage Cheese” and no other item of Mondelez on the market.

Consumers who bought the product with an expiration date of October 23, 2018 are instructed to avoid consuming it and contact the Consumer Line at 800-11-81111 where they can receive additional information.