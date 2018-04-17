Court decision: Asylum applicants will move freely from now on all over Greece!

The refugees that are applicants for asylum on the Lesvos, Samos, Chios, Leros, Rhodes, and Kos Islands are subject to restrictive traffic status as of March 20, 2016 (Hot Spot) and will continue to remain in that status, while those who arrive from now on will not be subject to any movement restrictions and will be allowed to travel freely anywhere in the country, according to today’s decision of the Council of State.

In particular, the Hellenic Council for Refugees had appealed to the Supreme Court of Cassation and requested the annulment of a previous decision of the Director of the Asylum Service that limited the movement of applicants for international refugee protection to the 6 islands in question.