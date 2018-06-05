Court seized Dutch assets of Russian Gazprom to pay $2 million to Ukrainian state energy company

A court has seized the Dutch assets of Russian energy group Gazprom to pay $2.56 billion in compensation to Naftogaz, the Ukrainian company has said.

Ukraine’s state energy group Naftogaz had asked Swiss courts to enforce a ruling that it receive $2.6 billion from Russian giant Gazprom after a long-running legal battle.

The ruling, made by the Stockholm arbitration court in February, was meant to conclude a legal battle over gas deliveries. But Naftogaz said Gazprom had not complied with the ruling which obliged the Russian company to resume gas supplies to Ukraine at a market-reflective price and to pay $2.6 billion.

The legal battle has run alongside Ukraine’s broader political stand-off with Russia.

Gazprom appealed against the Stockholm ruling in April, and the case is ongoing.

Ukraine is a major transit country for Russian gas supplies to Europe where Gazprom accounts for around 35 percent of the gas market.

