In the last 24 hours 125 people have died in Turkey due to coronavirus, according to the official government statement.

The confirmed cases stand at 74,193, while the death toll in the country is 1,643 in total.

The announcement said 7,089 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. In the last 24 hours, another 4,801 cases have been confirmed, according to a statement from the Turkish Ministry of Health.